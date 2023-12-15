(Bloomberg) -- South Korean FX authorities and the National Pension Service are extending a currency swap deal of as much as $35 billion by one more year.

The move would enable NPS to ease foreign exchange volatility risks, while providing a tool for the central bank and the finance ministry to ease any supply-demand imbalances in the market, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Friday. The won fell 0.1% against the dollar Friday.

The agreement, signed in April, was due to expire at the month-end. The extension comes as the won recovers from its 2023 low in October, with the expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts next year boosting appetite for risk assets. Still, uncertainties around the Middle-East war and inflation continue to pose risks.

