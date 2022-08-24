(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point on Thursday, returning to its usual pace of tightening as Governor Rhee Chang-yong made clear his view that outsized rate hikes were no longer essential in the battle against inflation.

The central bank increased its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, in line with the expectations of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg except one who forecast a half-point hike.

Rhee said the bank’s stance was to continue with hikes of this size, going forward, as he spelled out his position on the pace of tightening to rein in prices and support the currency while keeping the economy ticking over.

The governor will jet off to Jackson Hole for a meeting of central bankers over the next couple of days with global attention focusing on what rate path Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might hint at during a key speech to be closely monitored by investors, policy makers and economists.

Rhee had already signaled his preference for a more gradual pace of tightening, given the impact of higher borrowing costs on record household debt and the gloomier prospects for the global economy.

Still, the BOK needed to catch up with the reality that inflation is at a high of more than two decades and its earlier forecasts were well out of date. For the current year the bank now sees price growth averaging 5.2% from its earlier 4.5% view, for its highest projection since 1998. The bank nudged down its growth forecasts for this year and next year.

“The central bank is in a bind as it attempts to combat high inflation amid deteriorating economic conditions,” said Eric Chiang, an associate economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Energy prices and global supply-chain disruptions are abating, but it will take time to be reflected in the consumer price index because of a lag between decreasing input costs and consumer prices.”

The BOK, one of the first rate-hikers in Asia-Pacific since the start of the pandemic recovery, carried out its first-ever 50 basis point increase last month to rein in accelerating prices and to respond to more aggressive US rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The bank’s return to a smaller increase contrasts with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, another early mover in the region that recently raised rates by a half-percentage point for the fourth straight meeting.

While reverting to a path of smaller hikes, Rhee underlined the point that the central bank was determined to continue tightening policy. Even if inflation peaks earlier than expected, it was still likely to continue in a range above 5% for some time, Rhee said.

The BOK has already reached the middle of what it considers to be its neutral-rate range, Rhee said, referring to a level that neither stimulates nor constrains the economy. After reaching the upper part of that range, the board will then consider if it needs to go higher, he said, flagging the challenge of predicting economic conditions beyond the next three months.

Alongside monetary policy changes by major economies overseas, the BOK also cited capital flows among the factors it considers when deciding on policy. Larger outflows from the economy fueled by higher US rates would likely further weaken a feeble won hovering around a 13-year low against the dollar.

The currency has been among Asia’s worst performers this year and fell to a 13-year low this week, triggering a verbal intervention by the authorities.

The won briefly gained 0.5% against the dollar after the policy statement and government bond yields rose, with the 3-year yield jumping over 10 basis points.

Rhee acknowledged that the impact of a weaker currency was among the closely watched spots on his radar.

“I expect the 25 basis point hike will help rein in the currency rate,” Rhee said. “We don’t target a certain currency level, but we do consider its impact on inflation.”

(Updates with comments from Governor Rhee’s press briefing)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.