Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong pushed back against criticism that this week’s outsized interest-rate increase breached a pledge to stick to quarter percentage-point moves.

Rhee in July oversaw the Korean central bank’s first-ever half-point increase, saying at the time that, barring unexpected events, he would prefer to keep to a gradual pace of tightening going forward. The governor’s guidance was a shift from the strategic ambiguity preferred by his predecessors.

But his plan only lasted one meeting as the Federal Reserve’s third-straight 75 basis-point hike sent the won tumbling, threatening to exacerbate Korea’s already elevated inflation. To put a floor under the currency, Rhee was forced Wednesday to deliver another half-point increase, with two dissenting votes.

“One thing I can say without a doubt is that the work of a central bank governor has never been more challenging,” he said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Saturday.

Criticism overshadowed the latest rate decision, with some lawmakers and economists accusing him of misleading markets and households. Rhee, only in the job for six months, found himself in a bind that a number of his global peers experienced when their dovish guidance was blown apart by inflation’s rapid return post-pandemic.

In Rhee’s case, he was struggling to adjust to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s determination to channel his inflation-slaying predecessor, Paul Volcker. While the BOK began tightening in August last year, well before the Fed, Powell’s recent sharp moves to tackle spiraling prices have seen US rate hikes surpass Korea’s.

The ensuing rate gap and resulting dollar strength saw the won depreciate at the fastest pace in Asia in recent months.

In his speech Saturday, Rhee said he is now reconsidering how much guidance he can give investors and consumers. He acknowledged Korea’s vulnerability to offshore volatility given it’s tightly interwoven with the global economy.

The governor also defended his earlier comments, saying critics misconstrued them as a promise or commitment when they were conditions-based.

Rhee is in the US to attend a Group of 20 meeting. He didn’t elaborate on how he might change his style of communication.

A former Asia-Pacific director at the International Monetary Fund, he had sought to shake up the way the BOK communicated with markets and households by being more open, calling for increased publications and more dialog.

