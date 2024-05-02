(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the central bank will reconsider the timing of interest-rate cuts, amid expectations that any easing is likely to get delayed by a weak currency and a strong economy.

“Whether the rate cut timing will be pushed back, how much it will be pushed if it is, or if it will even come will be the question that needs to be reviewed,” Rhee told reporters at an Asia Development Bank conference in Georgia, according to a transcript released by the BOK. “I wouldn’t call it starting from scratch. But the situation has changed since April.”

Rhee highlighted growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve will keep US monetary policy tight for longer than previously expected, as well as the won’s recent depreciation against the dollar, and South Korea’s faster-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.3% from the previous three months, more than double the forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The BOK will “inevitably” raise its growth forecast for 2024 when it meets for a rate decision later this month, Rhee added.

The won has fallen more than 2% against the dollar since the start of March, one of many currencies worldwide to post losses as expectations of US rates shifted.

South Korea’s inflation rate edged down to 2.9% in April, but the country relies heavily on imported food and energy, and a weaker currency could push their prices up. The BOK targets 2% inflation.

The BOK kept its benchmark rate at 3.5% for a 10th straight monetary policy meeting last month. After that decision, Rhee flagged the potential for a rate cut later this year if inflation trended down as expected.

The central bank’s next rates meeting is on May 23, and economists expect another hold.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.