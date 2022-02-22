(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea is seen standing pat on rates at Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s last policy meeting Thursday, while delivering new inflation forecasts that will offer clues about the likely speed of the bank’s tightening ahead.

All 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the BOK to hold its seven-day repurchase rate at 1.25%, as it pauses to assess the impact of three hikes since August.

The bank will also release new forecasts likely to show faster expectations for inflation that could set up Lee’s successor for an early rate increase.

Stubbornly high price gains have emerged in recent months as a threat to Korea’s economy. Lee and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki met earlier this month to discuss ways to curb inflation expectations among consumers.

“The BOK is likely to remain more hawkish on inflation,” Park Jeong-woo, an economist at Nomura, wrote in a note. “A higher inflation forecast for 2022 at the February meeting could send a strong signal for an April hike.”

In January when the BOK raised its key rate to pre-pandemic levels, several board members voiced concern about inflation and called for “pre-emptive responses.”

In a Bloomberg survey earlier this month, most economists said the BOK would probably raise its rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% in either April or May.

The BOK in November projected the economy would grow 3% this year. It saw inflation averaging 2%, its target, though the bank has acknowledged on several recent occasions that price gains could hover well above that this year.

Korean inflation has held above 3% since October, suggesting that three rate hikes since August have so far failed to cool price momentum that is part of a global wave.

Speculation on Bank of Korea Successor Grows Amid Inflation Risk

Lee’s term finishes at the end of March. A hawkish assessment of conditions Thursday will make it less likely that his successor wavers on tightening.

The new governor will also be appointed at a politically sensitive moment, with South Koreans heading to the polls on March 9 to elect a new leader. The president-elect will likely want a say in who helms the central bank. Current President Moon Jae-in hasn’t commented on the issue yet.

“The immediate challenge for the successor is to manage inflation expectations,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist with Barclays, pointing out the the BOK will strive to “strike the balance between external pressures versus the domestic economic situation, especially if the policy rate is no longer as accommodative as before.”

The economy has so far shown resilience amid it biggest outbreak of the virus yet, with consumer sentiment and exports holding up and government stimulus kicking in. That clears room for the BOK to continue tightening.

South Korea Approves Extra Budget Amid Largest Coronavirus Wave

But rising costs of imports have been hurting the bottom line in trade. South Korea is likely to post a trade deficit for a third straight month in February and its currency has been taking a hit from the worsening balance.

