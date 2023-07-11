(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday, standing pat for the fourth straight meeting as economic risks linger.

All 14 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the central bank to keep its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5%, where it’s been since January. With a decision to hold seen largely baked in, analysts will focus on whether policymakers continue to flag the possibility of a future hike as an option or signal they are nearing a policy pivot.

The swaps market is currently pricing in steady rates for the next three months, with slmost one full increase in the next six. The yield on the nation’s policy-sensitive three-year bond has risen more than 40 basis points since the end of March to 3.7%, back above the key rate and indicating earlier bets on rate cuts have mostly receded.

“There is no reason for the BOK to hike at the moment with inflation coming under control and the won stabilizing,” according to Huh Jeong-In, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. Still, the central bank may retain a hawkish tone to allow room to maneuver in case central banks including the Federal Reserve continue to raise rates, she said.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong has so far stuck with a tightening bias despite signs that consumer inflation is moderating. Rhee has maintained that the board intends to deliver one more rate increase if inflation proves sticky. But complicating that stance are persistent risks to economic growth.

South Korea posted its first trade surplus in 16 months in June, with overall shipments falling the least since October. Still, chip exports and shipments to China — the country’s most important industry and its biggest trading partner — both extended declines. Purchasing managers’ data show overall manufacturing activity has been declining for the past 12 months.

Adding to risks for the economy are lingering concerns over another potential credit crunch as default rates at MG Community Credit Cooperatives increase. Market jitters related to the MGCCC are likely to be manageable, as the government contends, “but one can’t help being uneasy,” Daol Investment’s Huh said.

On the consumer prices front, the headline inflation rate eased for a fifth month in June, but gains by the core price gauge, which excludes oil and agricultural prices, have proven stickier than expected. Both headline and core inflation remain above the BOK’s 2% target.

Korea’s record-low rate gap with the US has stirred central bank concerns over capital outflows. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase rates by a further half percentage point by the end of 2023, according to projections released after the FOMC met in June.

Rhee’s remarks will be the focus Thursday, as he is expected to reveal whether the central bank’s decision was unanimous and unveil his version of the Fed’s “dot plot” during a press briefing following the decision. In May, Rhee said the hold decision was unanimous, while six of seven board members were still open to the terminal rate reaching 3.75%.

“While we expect a unanimous decision from the policy board to hold, more focus is likely to be placed on whether one or two members reduce their terminal-rate forecast for the next few months,” Son Bum Ki, an emerging Asia economist at Barclays PLC, said in a note. “We believe all board members will keep the door open for one more hike, as it would be hard for the BOK to give any signs of dovish messaging yet.”

“How more Fed hikes would affect the economy and the won will likely be a big topic of discussion. Korea’s policy rate is already 175 basis points below the Fed’s, a record negative differential.”

— Hyosung Kwon, economist

A change in tone may come later this year, according to Barclays and NH Investment & Securities Co. Son expects the BOK to start cutting rates as early as November as domestic demand softens and inflationary pressures ease, while Kang Seungwon, a fixed income strategist at NH Investment, sees rate cut bets forming as early as September — or as soon as investors are confident the Fed is ready to stop hiking.

“Even during the Coronavirus pandemic, the BOK looked to the Fed before cutting rates,” and it won’t be very different this time, Kang said. Once the central bank embarks on an easing cycle, the rate cuts may come in rapid succession, he said.

