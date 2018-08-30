(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged as slowing job growth and worsening trade battles raise concerns about momentum in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Seventeen of 18 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the central bank to keep the seven-day repurchase rate at 1.5 percent on Friday. One projected a 25-basis-point hike.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol has repeatedly said the central bank would keep policy accommodative to support the economy. But he has also cited financial imbalances and the need to increase room for policy responses to an economic downturn as reasons for a possible adjustment.

A sharp deceleration in job growth and an escalating trade fight between the U.S. and China, South Korea’s two biggest trading partners, have lately raised concerns about the outlook for the export-dependent economy. The number of people employed in South Korea rose by just 5,000 last month, the least since January 2010.

”If you look closely at the country’s growth factors, other than exports, consumption and investment don’t look too good," said Park Jeong-Woo, an economist at Korea Investment & Securities, adding that those factors were likely behind today’s decision. The central bank is likely to keep rates unchanged throughout the year, he said.

In its policy statement, the central bank noted that employment conditions had become more sluggish, but said it still expected growth to be in line with its July projections and inflation to gradually approach its 2 percent target. The BOK said it would maintain an accommodative policy stance while keeping financial stability in mind, and would monitor trade conditions and trends in emerging markets.

Difficult Conditions

In July, both the government and central bank trimmed their forecasts for economic growth this year to 2.9 percent from 3 percent. Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said last week that the government will use fiscal policy to address the nation’s economic challenges, including "extremely difficult" employment conditions.

Consumer confidence fell in August to the lowest level since March 2017 -- when the country was rattled by a corruption scandal that saw former President Park Geun-hye impeached and imprisoned.

Consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in July from a year earlier.

President Moon Jae-in, who took office pledging to create more jobs and raise pay for average Koreans, is looking to stoke the economy with fiscal stimulus. The government this week proposed spending a record 471 trillion won ($420 billion) next year, with a goal of adding new jobs, raising the minimum wage again and prodding innovative growth.

