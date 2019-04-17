(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged amid tepid inflation, weakening exports and deepening concern over the growth outlook for Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea kept the seven-day repurchase rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, as expected by all but one of 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rate was raised from a record-low 1.25 percent in 25 basis point increments in 2017 and 2018.

While Governor Lee Ju-yeol conceded earlier this month that domestic economic growth had moderated and downside risks had increased, he held to the view that the time hadn’t come to lower borrowing costs. Most economists see no change in the benchmark all year, although the bond market has flirted with the possibility of a change.

"Any changes in the governor’s policy stance will come only if two conditions are met," Shin Dong-su, a fixed-income analyst at Eugene Investment Securities, said in a recent report. "One is a sharp downward revision of the central bank’s economic growth forecast, and the other is the removal of concerns over the financial imbalances, but both these things seem unlikely."

Lee lowered the BOK’s 2019 growth and inflation projections at the January meeting to 2.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. There is some chance they could be trimmed again later this morning.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

"Policy makers have repeatedly emphasized that it is not the time to consider a rate cut. Barring a severe downturn, we think they will stick to that line and keep the policy rate steady through at least year-end."

Persistently low inflation has also caused concern. Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, the slowest pace since July 2016, and far below the BOK’s 2 percent target.

Still, some help for the economy is on the way, with the government planning an extra budget for this year of up to 7 trillion won ($6.1 billion).

