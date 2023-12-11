(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea watchers now see the central bank lowering interest rates in the summer, a quarter later than previously projected, amid ongoing uncertainties over the economy’s trajectory, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The central bank will likely cut its benchmark rate, currently at 3.5%, by a quarter-percentage point in the July-September quarter, in a move that would initiate an easing cycle as the bank pivots away from the current restrictive policy stance, the survey showed. Economists see more cuts coming in the last quarter of next year, taking the rate to 2.75% by year-end.

“The persistent above-trend inflation and strong household loan growth mean that the BOK will stay on hold for longer,” said Woei Chen Ho, economist at United Overseas Bank.

The BOK has stuck with a hawkish tilt since it last raised rates in January as it continued to prioritize reining in inflation, with authorities signaling a willingness to tighten further if needed. Prices have proved stickier than expected in the second half of 2023, a factor influencing the revised view in the survey, though consumer inflation cooled in November. The revised views come after economists already pushed back their rate cut projections by a quarter in the October survey.

“In our baseline scenario, it is in 3Q 2024 that headline inflation falls below 2.5%, which is the level we see needed to convince the policy board that sufficient progress is being made,” said Hyosung Kwon, economist at Bloomberg Economics, referring to the battle against elevated price gains.

