Bank of Montreal’s U.S. Growth Slows as Estimates Missed

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s Canadian retail bank has finally taken back the spotlight from its U.S. counterpart as the company missed earnings estimates.

The lender’s U.S. personal-and-commercial banking division, which includes Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank, has increased profit at a faster pace than its Canadian retail bank since the beginning of fiscal 2018. That ended in the fiscal third quarter, with earnings growth in the U.S. division rising 1.1% from a year earlier, matching the expansion at the company’s Canadian retail bank.

Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in a June interview that he expected the U.S. to grow faster than the rest of the bank, albeit at a slower pace than recent quarters. Earnings from its U.S. operations were up 17% from a year earlier. The U.S. retail-banking division posted profit of C$368 million ($278 million), with year-over-year growth the slowest since the last quarter of the 2017 fiscal year.

Despite the U.S. focus, Canadian banking remains Bank of Montreal’s largest division. The domestic retail bank posted earnings of C$648 million in the quarter.

Executives have been pushing to boost productivity at Bank of Montreal, the least-efficient among Canada’s biggest banks. The bank’s adjusted efficiency ratio -- a measure of what it costs to produce a dollar of revenue -- was 59.9% in the third quarter, compared with White’s target of 58% or better by the end of fiscal 2021.

Bank of Montreal’s provisions for soured loans surged from the second quarter and a year earlier to its highest level in at least two years. The Toronto-based lender set aside C$306 million for provisions, up from C$186 million a year ago and C$176 million in the second quarter.

Bank of Montreal shares have risen 3.6% this year through Monday, compared with a 3.7% gain for Canada’s eight-company S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Third-quarter net income rose 1.3% to C$1.56 billion, or C$2.34 a share, from C$1.54 billion, or C$2.31 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted per-share earnings totaled C$2.38 a share, missing the C$2.49 average estimate of 14 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

