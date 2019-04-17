(Bloomberg) -- Bank of New York Mellon shares are dropping 4.6 percent in pre-market trading after the bank reported earnings per share, net interest margin and revenues that missed analysts’ expectations, and Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf warned the yield curve would hurt revenue for several quarters to come.

Weak revenue overwhelmed the bank’s management of expenses, Credit Suisse’s Susan Roth Katzke wrote in a note. Net interest income, or NII, and fees were both short of forecast, she said, adding that NII was hit by continued deposit run-off.

Katzke flagged Scharf’s press release remarks: “While the current expectations for the yield curve will likely negatively impact our revenue growth for the next several quarters,” he said, “we will remain disciplined on expenses and continue to build out capabilities, which should eventually enable stronger growth.”

Both net interest income and fees missed, Jefferies’s Ken Usdin wrote in a note, with NII “likely to remain subdued.” BNY Mellon’s “expense control remained solid, but operating leverage was absent,” he said, while asset servicing and management fees both missed.

Usdin expects most of the bank’s revenue trends may show up at Northern Trust Corp. and State Street Corp., both of which are due to report April 23. BNY Mellon’s conference call started at 8 a.m.

