Russia’s central bank cut interest rates more than forecast and indicated that borrowing costs may fall even lower, as priorities shift to supporting an economy derailed by international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Three weeks after reversing part of the emergency hike delivered after the attack, the Bank of Russia lowered its benchmark to 14% from 17%. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a decrease to 15%.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina will take questions starting at 3 p.m. in Moscow during her first news conference since the war began in late February. The central bank said in a statement that it sees room for rates to fall further this year if the situation in the economy develops in line with its baseline outlook.

“The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy will take into the account the need for a structural transformation of the economy and will ensure a return of inflation to target in 2024,” it said. “The external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging and significantly constrains economic activity.”

As the world’s most-sanctioned nation braces for a deep, two-year recession, the central bank is seizing on a moment when inflation is starting to stabilize and the ruble, sheltered by capital controls, more than recoups losses it suffered after the war.

Policy makers issued new projections on Friday that showed the economy may contract 8% to 10% this year, a sharp revision of their outlook before the invasion. Inflation is set to reach 18%-23% at the end of this year, according to the central bank

Cheaper borrowing costs will complement a slew of other measures by the Bank of Russia after signaling that it won’t fight inflation “at any cost.” Nabiullina has warned that Russia is entering a period of transformation because sanctions imposed in punishment over the invasion will disrupt supply chains and deprive businesses of many imported components.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The central bank will keep cutting, but more gradually, perhaps leaving the key rate above 10% into next year. Financial conditions remain fragile, and elevated inflation expectations will keep policy makers hawkish even as sanctions weigh on demand.”

--Scott Johnson, Russia economist.

Economic distress will become more apparent in the months ahead, setting the stage for one of the deepest downturns in modern Russian history. Despite a slowdown in short-term inflation, price growth on an annual basis will likely top 20% already this quarter.

But banks have returned to a liquidity surplus and the ruble has rallied, thanks in large part to higher commodity prices and capital controls. The Russian currency has gained nearly 14% against the dollar this month.

The central bank warned the economy may face two straight years of contraction But the current account surplus that’s been helping to limit the impact of sanctions will be bigger than expected, reaching $145 billion this year as imports drop more than exports, buoyed by higher energy prices.

“Companies are experiencing significant difficulties in production and logistics” with access cut off to key imported supplies, the central bank said. The shift to new markets for exports and imports will be “gradual,” it said.

Inflation risks “remain substantial,” the central bank said, noting that reducing price growth will depend in large part on Russia’s success in adapting to sanctions and replacing imported products that are no longer available.

