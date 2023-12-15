(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank raised interest rates for the fifth time in a row Friday, as policymakers seek to rein in persistent inflation that has far outstripped their target.

The Bank of Russia raised the benchmark to 16% from 15% at its last meeting this year, the highest level since April 2022, and said it would keep policy tight for as long as it took to return inflation to its target.

“We are close to the end of the rate-hiking cycle,” Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a news conference in Moscow after the decision. “Until we see that there is a steady trend toward a slowdown in price growth and a reduction in inflation expectations, the key rate will remain high for as long as necessary.”

The central bank considered two options — the 100 basis point hike or holding the rate, Nabiullina told reporters.

Price growth in Russia has accelerated to reach the upper band of the central bank’s inflation forecast for this year, hitting the population’s disposable income. That’s a sore spot for the Kremlin ahead of March elections in which it hopes to demonstrate broad support for Vladimir Putin, who declared last week that he’ll run for a fifth term as president.

The central bank sees a combination of factors behind rising prices, including domestic demand which is increasingly exceeding the country’s ability to expand production of goods and services, rapid credit growth and budget spending. Policymakers said in their statement that “the economy still suffers from significant labor shortages, especially in manufacturing,” which was the “key” supply-side constraint.

The bank’s decision “ended up being unsurprising and without a ‘map’ for further actions,” said Dmitry Polevoy, investment director at Astra Asset Management. “Based on current realities, 16% may be the peak, but what’s important is for how long.”

In the week from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, price growth in Russia stood at 7.47% in annual terms, close to the central bank’s worst-case scenario for this year, Economy Ministry data released Wednesday showed. The central bank noted that annual inflation for the year would be close to the upper bound of its 7%-7.5% forecast range.

Nabiullina said the persistent inflation indicated the economy was not keeping pace with growing demand and a failure to take action would cause harm.

“Imagine the economy is a car, if we try to drive faster than the design of the car allows and press on the gas with all our might, the engine will overheat early,” she said. “It’s possible we’ll drive fast, but not for long.”

Read more: Russia November Inflation Hit Central Bank’s Worst-Case Forecast

Inflation expectations, a key metric for monetary policymakers, last month surged to the highest level since February, despite recent appreciation in the ruble. The central bank said in its statement that both household and business inflation expectations also have increased.

Since the start of December, the national currency again began to weaken after what was the most successful November in at least 20 years.

“It seems to us that the Bank of Russia is ready to end the cycle of rate hikes, but wants to maintain a sufficiently tough tone to influence medium-term rate expectations,” said Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital. “We expect a noticeable slowdown in monthly inflation from the start of the year.”

Even as Nabiullina said the central bank is nearing the end of its current cycle of tightening, one that included a surprise 200 basis-point increase in October, policymakers warned that further action is still on the table if conditions warrant it.

“If the budget deficit increases further, proinflationary risks will rise again and tighter monetary policy may be required to return inflation to target in 2024 and keep it close to 4% further on,” it said in the statement.

Some analysts also see the chance that rates could rise higher. Taking into account price “jumps on key products in the consumer basket, such as eggs, the 16% key rate level is not the limit,” said Iskander Lutsko, the chief investment strategist at ITI Capital Ltd. “There is a risk that it could be higher, and will be held for a long time, until the end of summer 2024.”

The Bank of Russia’s own forecasts suggest the average benchmark will be between 12.5%-14.5% next year.

(Updates with comments from Governor Nabiullina and analysts starting in the third paragraph.)

