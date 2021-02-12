(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia kept its key rate at a historic low for a fourth straight policy meeting and signaled it won’t consider further rate cuts as sanctions risks clouded the outlook for the ruble and inflation.

The benchmark rate was held at 4.25% on Friday, as forecast by all 39 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold an online news briefing at 3pm Moscow time.

The central bank will “determine the timeline and pace of a return to neutral monetary policy” if the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast,” the central bank said in a statement. “Disinflationary risks no longer prevail over a one-year horizon.”

A 2021 inflation forecast was raised to 3.7%-4.2% from 3.5%-4%.

Annual inflation is expected to start easing in the coming months after it accelerated at the fastest pace in almost two years in January and the central bank is waiting for more certainty about the trajectory before acting on rates. Deepening tensions with the U.S. and European Union over the jailing of opposition activist Alexei Navalny could pose a threat to the ruble, which has struggled to keep up with recent gains in the price of oil, Russia’s main export earner.

Key Insights

Annual inflation accelerated to 5.2% at the end of January and has been above the central bank’s 4% target for four straight months. Rising food prices have become a political issue after the cost of staples like sugar and pasta surged.

The International Monetary Fund said in a report this week that Russia should cut interest rates by as much as 50 basis points in the coming months to prevent inflation falling below the the central bank’s 4% target later in the year.

Russia’s economy is expected to start recovering from the pandemic in the second quarter after it suffered a smaller-than-expected contraction last year.

