(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Spain raised its economic growth forecast for 2023 to 2.3% from 1.6% as activity picked up more than expected at the start of the year, with energy costs easing and tourist visits on the rise.

Growth in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy will likely remain above 2% until 2025 thanks to a recovery in consumer demand as price increases moderate and the labor market remains strong, the Spanish central bank said in its quarterly economic report released on Monday.

A sharp slowdown in energy prices prompted the Bank of Spain to slash its forecast for average 2023 inflation to 3.2% from 3.7% previously. Prices will likely pick up again in 2024 as the government removes anti-inflation measures and then dip below the European Central Bank’s official target of 2% in 2025.

Positive growth and labor data didn’t save Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s socialist party from a crushing defeat against right-wing parties in a regional and municipal vote last month. However, he has insisted on highlighting his economic record to try to win a snap general election he called for July 23.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.