Bank of Thailand Holds Interest Rate As Risks to Growth Mount
Bloomberg News,
The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after last month’s surprise reduction, preserving its policy space as a global slowdown weighs on the economy’s outlook.
The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to hold its key rate at 1.50%, the central bank said in a statement. That was in line with the forecasts of 21 of 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with the rest expecting a cut to 1.25%.
Key Insights:
- Thai authorities are providing monetary and fiscal support to an economy being hit by U.S.-China trade tensions and a global slowdown. The Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cut rates in August for the first time since 2015, with some economists predicting more easing to come
- The government is hoping to achieve at least 3% growth this year after launching a $10 billion stimulus package last month. More measures may be deployed if needed, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayanasaid earlier this month
Get More:
- The baht has gained more than 6% against the dollar so far this year -- making it the best performer in Asia -- underpinned by the country’s large current-account surplus and substantial reserve cushion
- Inflation remains benign at 0.52% in August, well below the central bank’s 1%-4% target band
