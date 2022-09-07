(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s central bank is determined to restore price stability even at the cost of economic growth.

The monetary policy committee has lifted the benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points since June to rein in inflation that’s at a decade high and signaled its willingness to boost borrowing costs further if price growth isn’t tempered.

“Forcefully bringing inflation down likely require a period of below-trend growth,” the Bank of Uganda’s spokeswoman Charity Mugumya said in an emailed response to questions. “This is the unfortunate cost of fighting inflation. But failing to restore price stability will bring far greater pain.”

The monetary authority cut its economic growth forecast last month to 2.5% to 3% for 2022, from a previous estimate of 4.5% to 5%.

Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy, exceeded the central bank’s 5% medium-term target for a fourth straight month in August, accelerating to 7.2% from 6.3% in July. Headline price growth quickened to 9% from 7.9%.

The central bank projects inflation will remain in the 7% and 7.4% range this year, with risks tilted to the upside, Mugumya said. The outlook is driven by the lagged impact of higher exchange rate depreciation, drought in parts of the country that’s led to a sharp rise in food prices and a complete pass-through of global inflationary pressures, she said.

Policy makers across the world have unleashed monetary tightening -- including in the US -- at a scale last seen in the 1980s to cool runaway inflation, propelling the dollar higher. The shilling has depreciated 7% against the US currency this year.

The decline has reversed the overvaluation of the shilling, which the central bank had estimated at 3% to 5%, Mugumya said.

Other Highlights:

The Bank of Uganda is implementing reforms to deepen domestic financial markets including strengthening the primary dealer systems.

The cabinet is considering proposed amendments of the BoU Act to strengthen coordination between monetary and fiscal policy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.