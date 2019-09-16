(Bloomberg) -- Banks in Denmark have seen their aggregate profits sink this year, according to calculations by the industry’s main lobby group, which has repeatedly urged monetary policy makers to provide relief from long-term negative interest rates.

Industry profits fell 20% in the first half of this year, Finans Danmark said on Monday. Denmark’s 17 biggest banks and mortgage lenders reported after-tax profit of 15.6 billion kroner ($2.3 billion), it said in a statement. That compares with profit of 19.4 billion a year earlier.

“Banks continue to earn money, but since that peaked in 2017 the trend is clear: banks’ profits are falling,” Ulrik Nodgaard, who heads the Copenhagen-based organization, said in a statement. “A precondition for banks to meet their obligation to society by supporting growth and development in the economy is robust profits.”

Denmark’s banking industry has dealt with negative rates since 2012. Last week the central bank lowered its key rate to minus 0.75%, matching a crisis low. It also rebuffed industry pleas to offer respite, citing the potential adverse effects on monetary policy, tax coffers and even banks’ profitability.

Finans Danmark wants the central bank to increase the amount of deposits that lenders can hold in current-account facilities, which carry a rate of 0%. Now, the amount is capped at around 31 billion kroner. The remainder of banks’ excess liquidity goes into longer-term certificates of deposit, at minus 0.75%.

Negative rates have in years past also benefited the banks, which enjoyed falling impairments. But Nodgaard said those are likely to increase amid a slowdown in growth. At the same time, increases in fees haven’t been able to offset falling interest income, he said.

