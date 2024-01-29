(Bloomberg) -- Bank mergers face a tougher and potentially longer road to approval under a proposal released Monday by a top industry watchdog.

The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is seeking to remove a decades-old requirement that certain merger applications get automatic approval on the 15th day after the close of the public comment period if the OCC fails to act by that deadline.

“Merger applications exist along a spectrum,” Michael Hsu, the agency’s acting comptroller, said in a speech Monday at the University of Michigan’s School of Business. “Some have significant deficiencies. Others are straightforward because the acquiring bank is a model of safety and soundness and has earned the trust of the community and its supervisors. The majority lie somewhere in between and require varying degrees of scrutiny and multiple rounds of inquiry.”

The proposal would also clarify how the OCC approves or denies applications for business combinations. It will incorporate not only financial condition, size and competition, but also financial-stability risk and bank management’s failures to address supervisory demands.

The OCC’s announcement is in line with pledges by regulators such as the Federal Reserve to increase scrutiny of bank mergers. In July, top Justice Department antitrust lawyers said they are weighing a revamp of how they consider bank deals, a move that followed the collapses of several midsize lenders last year and the consolidation that followed. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed in March 2023, followed by First Republic Bank in May.

Market Power

The regulator is taking action to improve the merger application process and transparency to help encourage a “diverse and dynamic banking system,” Hsu said. The agency also wants to develop analysis for competition that goes beyond retail deposits as a measure for market power.

Smaller banks, though, have pushed regulators in recent years to give their merger deals exceptions from some scrutiny, citing their modest size, relatively simple structures and lack of systemic risk.

“Too often, the bank merger framework prevents or unnecessarily delays mergers among small community banks, especially those located in sparsely populated markets,” the Independent Community Bankers of America said in a 2022 letter to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Approvals are already challenging, and the OCC proposal will raise concern that the process will get harder, said Randy Benjenk, a Washington-based law partner at Covington & Burling.

M&A Impact

“There are plenty of safe and sound acquisitions that benefit communities but fit the fact patterns that the OCC is flagging,” Benjenk said. “The OCC is already receiving fewer and fewer merger applications each year, and the policy statement could result in that trend continuing.”

Ian Katz, a financial-policy analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington, said he thinks the proposal could cut both ways in terms of impacts.

“On one hand, having a better idea of what will get a thumbs up or thumbs down from regulators should be helpful to banks that are thinking of doing deals,” Katz said. “But if the list is too long or too inflexible, it could discourage deals. I don’t think it’s clear yet whether this will tilt more one way or the other.”

The OCC’s proposal is subject to public comment before it can be adopted.

Least Cost

Hsu supports reform to the “least-cost test” for approving bank mergers in a situation like last year’s takeover of First Republic Bank by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which made the nation’s biggest lender even bigger. Currently, regulators have to favor the deal that presents the lowest cost to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. — which could leave uninsured deposits uncovered — unless they’re trying to avert systemic risk.

Banks should be able to fail in an orderly way without any government support, Hsu said.

“All large banks, all banks period, need to be resolvable,” he said.

Hsu said any future bank runs won’t be any slower and banks should consider tapping the discount window when they face liquidity pinches. During the turmoil of last March, depositors were making electronic demands for withdrawals totaling billions of dollars that exhausted some banks almost overnight.

On nonbanks, which are grabbing market share from regulated lenders, Hsu says it’s important to raise the standards of firms outside the banking system to make them meet existing standards, not make existing rules weaker.

