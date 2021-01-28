(Bloomberg) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it has paused publication of a final rule that would require banks to do business with companies such as oil drillers and gun manufacturers that they might otherwise choose to avoid because of perceived reputational risk.

The OCC said in a statement that the delay of the rule, which drew opposition from bankers as well as Democratic lawmakers, will give the Biden administration’s pick to lead the agency a chance to review public comment on the measure.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.