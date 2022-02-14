(Bloomberg) -- Banks have surrendered their place as Europe’s best-performing sector of 2022 to energy.

The Stoxx 600 Banks Index retreated as much as 4.6% on Monday, with lenders that have the greatest exposure to Ukraine dropping the most. The losses have reduced the industry’s gains for the year to 9.8%, compared with energy, which is up 12% for 2022.

All constituents of the subindex were in the red on Monday, led by declines of 10% in Raiffeisen Bank International AG and 7% in Societe Generale SA. The lenders are among those that are most at risk in the event of sanctions should the Russia-Ukraine situation escalate, according to a January note from JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts.

“Bank stocks have performed strongly year to date but today they are bearing the brunt of the selloff,” said Maarten Geerdink, head of European equities at NN Investment Partners. “Firstly because they are highly sensitive to market direction but also since they have performed really well since the beginning of 2022.”

To be sure, many market strategists say banks are still a good bet for investors. Bank of America Corp. strategists said in a note Monday that European lenders could see 10% earnings upside from increases in interest rates, which could be even greater if banks use the steeper yield curve in their treasury activity.

