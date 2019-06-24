(Bloomberg) -- The wife of a jailed Azeri banker, the target of the U.K.’s first unexplained wealth order, spent almost 16 million pounds ($20.4 million) across Europe, including at Harrods and luxury boutiques, on 10 credit cards issued illegally by her husband’s bank.

Zamira Hajiyeva, who was unmasked last year as part of a British crackdown on foreigners linked to overseas corruption, is fighting extradition to Azerbaijan in a London court. As a member of “an organized criminal group,” Hajieva, 55, splashed funds on luxury boutiques, hotels and the Harrods department store, a lawyer for the government said.

“The conduct in this country would amount to either money laundering the proceeds of that fraud, or she is the beneficiary of the fraud, she is complicit in that fraud," Helen Malcolm, the lawyer representing the Azerbaijani government, said at the extradition hearing.

Hajiyeva’s husband, Jahangir Hajiyev, the former head of International Bank of Azerbaijan, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for abuse of his office. His annual earnings as a state employee never went beyond $70,000, Malcolm said. Meanwhile his wife, who had no income of her own, owned a pair of properties in the upmarket Knightsbridge area, she said.

Hajiyeva, who was arrested last year, won’t get a fair trial in Azerbaijan, her attorney Hugo Keith said. The former Soviet republic under President Ilham Aliyev has seen the legal profession "terrorized," he said.

But Malcolm rejected suggestions that the case was politically motivated.

"There is no suggestion that this is a political prosecution," Malcolm said. "She has as far as we are aware no political opinion."

Hajiyeva was a member of a group of 37 people suspected of embezzling some $97 million between 2009 and 2015, Malcolm said. As director of the bank, her husband, Hajiyev oversaw applications for 28 fraudulent credit cards, with some in the names of his bodyguard and driver, she said.

Hajiyeva has been attempting to sell jewelry, including at the Christie’s auction house, to fund her lifestyle, Malcolm said. Under the new legislation, she was ordered to explain how the couple could afford the properties. The so-called unexplained wealth order puts the onus on asset-holders to prove that their wealth is legitimate.

