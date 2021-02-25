Banker Who Says He Saw Intern’s Suicide Wins Fight With EIB

(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank lost its fight with a former manager it accused of lying about witnessing a 2013 suicide at the bank’s Luxembourg premises.

The ex-employee was cleared of any wrongdoing by a Luxembourg criminal court on Thursday.

The EIB filed a complaint for fraud against Paul Van Houtte in 2016, three years after Ofelia Beke, an intern in her 20s, fell to her death 40 meters from a bridge high up in one of the building’s cavernous atriums. The bank had paid him close to 136,500 euros ($166,000) in compensation for the trauma, but now argues he lied and wasn’t actually there that night.

Van Houtte told the court during a four-day hearing in January how he was sitting on a sofa in a communal area on Nov. 13, 2013, when he heard a loud thump. He turned and saw a young woman lying face down on the concrete. Minutes later, she was dead. His lawyers said he only found out the full details of the complaint against him in 2019.

“I am relieved that the judge found the bank’s claims to be unfounded,” Van Houtte said after the ruling. “It confirms that I acted in good faith. It’s hard to believe that such a prominent EU institution pushed matters so far and refused all along to disclose all the evidence it had.”

The EIB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

More than 10 witnesses, including security guards, former colleagues and doctors, were called to testify in court.

“These proceedings are not about the internal management or his psychological wellbeing,” Marianne Bresart, a lawyer representing the EIB, told the court during one of the few interventions by the bank as a civil party to the case. “The only thing that matters is whether he says the truth,” she said.

“Did he commit fraud,” she asked, or “did he help Ofelia Beke and was he really present during her last breath?”

Van Houtte has been signed off work ever since the 2013 events, suffering from what five doctors diagnosed as post-traumatic stress disorder. In 2015, he was placed on permanent invalidity leave.

Lawyers for Van Houtte argued an internal audit commissioned by the bank after the 2013 tragedy was key in establishing the truth. The EIB handed the court a heavily redacted version of that report, saying a full version wasn’t possible, partly to protect the confidentiality of people interviewed in it.

