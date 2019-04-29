(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG and two bankers were cleared by French enforcers after facing accusations of inappropriately obtaining a tip about a secret $15 billion Iliad SA takeover plan and then approaching the French carrier to offer financing services.

At the heart of the case is a Eurostar trip between London and Paris five years ago where a former UBS investment banker Alexandre Zaluski caught glimpses of messages that popped up on his neighbor’s mobile phones. A Lazard Ltd. dealmaker on the train was working on an attempt by Iliad to take over T-Mobile US Inc., and was unknowingly also providing Zaluski a window into the deal.

It was part of Zaluski’s job to share the information with his UBS colleague Christian Lesueur with a view to making a financing pitch with Iliad, and neither of them should be criticized, the Autorite des Marches Financiers’ enforcement committee ruled on Monday. Neither of the bankers had been accused of making any illicit trades based on the non-public information.

The leak incident came as part of a wider AMF case focusing on accusations that Iliad Chairman Maxime Lombardini made insider trades by selling shares of the French carrier just a few weeks before the phone company controlled by Niel announced it was offering $15 billion for a majority stake in T-Mobile US. Lombardini was fined 600,000 euros and Iliad ordered to pay 100,000 euros. Iliad and Lombardini previously rejected the “unfounded grievances.”

UBS representatives declined to comment.

Zaluski no longer works at UBS. He has denied any wrongdoing all along, saying he treated the information confidentially on a need-to-know basis only and arguing that his seatmate blamed him for his own failure to guard the secrets. Lesueur said he was doing what he would be expected to do: collect information in order to drum up new business.

During the March hearing in the case, defense lawyers and AMF officials replayed details of the Eurostar scene.

On July 15, 2014, a Lazard dealmaker Vincent Le Stradic boarded a train in London and didn’t pay attention to his neighbor sporting a three-day stubble and casual clothes during the 2 1/2 hour trip.

During the journey, Zaluski saw snippets of messages on Le Stradic’s phones but was unable to make sense of the piecemeal information into the deal, which would be announced two weeks later. The UBS banker decided immediately to reach out to Lesueur, head of telecom, media and technology for Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS.

On July 31, 2014, Iliad issued an after-market confirmation of the offer it had made about a week earlier of T-Mobile US but the bid for a controlling stake was rejected by owner Deutsche Telekom AG, forcing Iliad to drop its American ambitions.

