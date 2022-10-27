(Bloomberg) -- Turkish bankers have confronted top officials over rules that saddled them with government bonds and kept rates artificially low, according to people familiar with the matter, warning of massive risks in case monetary policy becomes far less accommodative.

In a recent series of closed-door meetings with key decision makers, bank executives pressed complaints against regulatory measures that forced them to buy government debt, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions were private. Banks that don’t comply with certain conditions for commercial loans or lira deposits now need to hold additional bonds under the requirements.

The latest talks on Monday included Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and Mehmet Ali Akben, president of the banking regulator, they said. Central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu wasn’t present, an absence that other attendees took as a sign of a rift between commercial lenders and the mastermind behind the approach.

The message relayed directly to the highest ranks of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government hints at the growing unease over the toll Turkish policies might take on the economy. The business community has already become more vocal, previously warning of a financing crunch for companies and the threats presented by inflation.

At issue is a heavy-handed strategy by the central bank in recent months to encourage purchases of lira bonds by lenders, an approach it then complemented with a series of unconventional rate cuts starting in August. The need to hold additional securities left bank portfolios bloated with government debt just as the lira slumped to a record and inflation soared to levels last seen over two decades ago.

The central bank and the ministry declined to comment on the talks. The Turkish newspaper Dunya first reported Monday’s discussions.

Speaking later on Thursday, Kavcioglu said he was informed about the meeting and added that its participants didn’t communicate their concerns to the central bank.

The governor said he saw no danger of “systemic risk,” responding to questions at a news conference following the central bank’s presentation of its latest inflation report.

“Why would we take steps that are risky?” Kavcioglu said. “The banking sector in Turkey is one of the strongest sectors in Europe or the world.”

Upending Market

The measures brought down the cost of domestic borrowing for the government ahead of elections next June. Foreign bondholders have largely exited from the country’s local debt, meaning Turkish investors are driving price movements.

The yield on lira-denominated notes due in November 2030, which peaked near 26.5% in March, has dropped under 9% for the first time, creating a market anomaly by falling below the rate on the sovereign’s similar-maturity dollar bonds.

At the meeting with Nebati, the people said, bankers made a case that their balance sheets could suffer huge losses in the future because the regulations are forcing them to load up on longer-term bonds at suppressed yields in a high-inflation environment.

For lenders, the biggest risk ahead is if the central bank backtracks or pivots toward more orthodox policies to rein in inflation, potentially crushing the value of bonds since their prices and interest rates move in opposite directions.

Economists at Turk Ekonomi Bankasi AS said “any policy normalization would only be gradual, shielding banks’ earnings also for the next year.” The Turkish lender predicts rates may eventually go up to 28%, according to a report.

Under Kavcioglu’s leadership, the central bank has shocked markets by resuming monetary easing with three rounds of rate cuts that lowered the benchmark by 350 basis points to 10.5%. Annual inflation is running at over 83%.

Policy makers signaled this month that a pause is likely after November, following what may be their second consecutive cut of 150 basis points. Such a decision would deliver on Erdogan’s promise to bring rates into single digits by year-end.

