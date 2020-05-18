(Bloomberg) -- Bankers in Denmark have managed to keep up their productivity levels while working from home, with most employers and employees voicing satisfaction with the results.

Denmark has been in lockdown since mid-March, after the government imposed restrictions on movement earlier than many other countries.

Seven out of 10 bankers stayed home during Denmark’s lockdown, according to three polls conducted jointly by unions representing employers and workers in the financial industry.

Denmark’s strict rules enforcing social distancing appear to have limited the spread of Covid-19, according to the country’s top health authorities. As a result, the government is now in the process of reopening the economy as Danes slowly return to something resembling normal life.

According to the surveys, 54% of the 72 financial institutions polled were “very satisfied” with efficiency levels of bankers working from home. About 8 out of 10 bankers were happy with their own performance levels.

The surveys were conducted at the end of April and the beginning of May. No margin of error was provided.

