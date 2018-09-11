(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond takes questions in Parliament, and may announce the date of the Autumn budget as well as the future of the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney -- who is tipped to extend his tenure.

Barclays makes Brexit plans (10:52 a.m.)

Barclays Plc, which houses one of the world’s biggest investment banks, will create about 150 “new roles,” as the firm prepares for Britain’s exit from the European Union, a top executive told a panel of U.K. lawmakers.

The new hires in Europe will be in addition to the 150 current U.K.-based positions that will mostly “migrate” to Dublin, Kevin Wall, chief executive officer of Barclays’ Irish unit, told members of the U.K. Treasury Select Committee. The London-based bank has chosen Ireland as its main EU hub after Brexit, Bloomberg reported last year. Read more here.

Previously:

Barclays, Citigroup and JPMorgan executives give evidence on Brexit to House of Commons Treasury Committee at 9:15 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May chairs Cabinet meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Coming up:

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg addresses launch of Economists for Free Trade report on benefits of Brexit at 11 a.m.

Hammond takes questions in House of Commons at 11:30 a.m. and then testifies to House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee at 3:30 p.m.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell addresses TUC Congress in Manchester at 4 p.m.

Earlier:Brexit Bulletin: A Deal, and Then the DramaU.K. Brexiteers Are Said to Brace for New Fight Over EU LawsBarnier Says Getting Brexit Deal ‘Realistic’ in Eight WeeksLabor Unions Back New Referendum If Brexit Deal UnacceptableBrexit Causes Uncertainty Over U.K. Chancellor’s Next Budget

To contact the reporters on this story: Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net;Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.