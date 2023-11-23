(Bloomberg) -- Bankers vying for a role on a possible initial public offering of Golden Goose showed up at pitch meetings wearing pairs of the luxury Italian shoemaker’s $600 sneakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Roughly a dozen banks competed last week in a so-called bakeoff for roles on a potential Milan listing of Golden Goose, according to the people. Bankers pitched valuations of €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to €4 billion for the company, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

At least 20 investment bankers were wearing Golden Goose sneakers while making their pitch, according to the people. One person said he had to rush to the brand’s Milan flagship store to buy a pair, only to then realize several of his competitors had already done the same.

Bloomberg News reported in June that Golden Goose’s owner, the private equity firm Permira, was weighing a sale of the business it bought for €1.3 billion in 2020. It’s now shifted its focus to a potential listing, the people said.

Golden Goose shoes, which feature weather-beaten designs with a large star, are worn by celebrities including singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Bankers at the IPO pitch meetings paired the shoes with sharp suits as they competed to land a role on a deal, the people said — a not uncommon tactic when trying to impress prospective clients.

Permira’s preparations for a listing are still at an early stage, and details of the potential share sale could change. A representative for Permira declined to comment.

In September, another well-known footwear maker, Birkenstock Holding Plc, went public in US. The German company’s much-hyped listing was launched with fanfare as traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange wore Birkenstock sandals on the first day of trading. But the stock, which had been taken as a gauge of appetite for new listings in a difficult year for IPOs, has disappointed and is still trading below its offer price.

