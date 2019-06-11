Bankers’ Still Focus of Irish ‘Anger’ as Bonus Debate Heats Up

(Bloomberg) -- Irish bankers are still the subject of public ire, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said, as he mulls the question of whether to restore bonuses at bailed-out firms.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Tuesday, Donohoe acknowledged there has been changes in bankers’ behavior since the financial crisis. However, he said that the recent scandal over mortgage overcharges meant taxpayers remain outraged.

Donohoe said he’ll deal with the issue in coming weeks, with a recommendation to cabinet. The influx of finance firms to Dublin as Brexit looms adds to the case for allowing the return of some bonuses for bankers, Ireland’s central bank said last week.

Still, with pay still a lightning rod for taxpayers forced to bail out the banks, there’s seem little prospect that Donohoe will act, with many senior executives seeing no chance of a change anytime soon.

