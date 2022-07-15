(Bloomberg) -- ESG financiers are in fighting spirits as the $4 trillion market for socially responsible credit stays open while the broader primary market shutters on spiking recession risk.

Although volumes have dipped, sales of new green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds are growing as a share of overall issuance. They made up 9.44% of the more than $1 trillion volume of corporate bonds issued in US dollars this year through July 15, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to about 8.8% of the $2.5 trillion issued through all of 2021.

As the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign amps up the odds of a recession and spurs global credit volatility, debt market practitioners see an enduring boom in all things environmental, social, and governance.

“The US market is getting more developed and you are seeing more and more pricing benefits for ESG instruments, particularly for green bonds,” said Trisha Taneja, global head of ESG for origination and advisory at Deutsche Bank AG, which ranks as the world’s fifth-biggest underwriter of green bonds.

On the current trajectory, underwriters see scope for a busy second half for issuance.

“Lower ESG issuance has not been driven by a lack of desire to issue, but instead by the broader market slowdown,” wrote Barclays Plc strategist Charlotte Edwards in a July 8 note, pointing to the larger percentage of total corporate supply coming to the market with an ESG label this year.

Meanwhile, heightened scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission on how domestic corporations and money managers tackle climate-change risks has incentivized businesses to highlight and hit sustainability goals, according to top underwriters Bank of America Corp. and Deutsche.

“We continue to have a really strong and diverse pipeline in terms of structures, as well as sectors that are represented,” said Steven Nichols, head of ESG capital markets for the Americas at BofA Securities, the biggest underwriter of sustainable bonds in 2022. “It reflects a dramatic increase in focus on the ESG theme among the US investors, which is helping to drive an increased focus among US issuers.”

PepsiCo Inc. is the latest US business to sell ESG-themed bonds, which tapped the investment-grade market on Wednesday with a $2.5 billion three-part transaction that included a $1.25 billion green tranche. Orders for the overall deal peaked at $16 billion, allowing the issuer to pay much lower new issue concessions of between 5 basis points to 10 basis points, according to Bloomberg strategist Brian Smith. The soda giant first tapped the green bond market in 2019 when it raised $1 billion of senior unsecured green securities.

And issuance is on track to keep ramping up as the second half of 2022 gets underway, according to BofA. Likely issuers include sovereigns that are expected to debut deals later this year or in early 2023, according to Deutsche, as well as corporations in sectors more exposed to climate risk, such as natural resources, industrials and metals and mining.

The high-yield market may also be a source of increased ESG issuance, especially in Europe. At the moment, the continent is bearing the brunt of the war in Ukraine, with issuers turning their attention to immediate liquidity and funding needs instead of green and social financings, said Deutsche’s Taneja. “That’s a pipeline that’s been building up but the market has just not reopened, so really then it’s a question of what’s the right time for them to come to market,” she said.

Still, bonds tied to environmental, social and governance projects made up a 19.3% chunk of over $697 billion of all euro-denominated corporate bonds issued this year, compared to about 24% of $1.2 trillion issued last year.

Borrowers looking to save on financing costs as central banks raise rates to curb inflation are more likely to pick green bonds over sustainability-linked offerings, as the latter penalizes issuers if they fail to meet ESG standards, said Barclays’ Edwards.

As for first-time issuers, they will likely be more strategic about when they sell sustainable debt and what type of debt they want to sell, said Nneka Chike-Obi, head of APAC ESG research for Sustainable Fitch. But corporations with ongoing sustainable bond programs will also likely continue issuing debt this year, she added.

“Macro conditions are really going to be the biggest driver,” said Chike-Obi. “June was pretty active compared to the first five months of the year, so things may pick up.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

No companies were looking to sell US investment-grade bonds on Friday, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. Early estimates for next week look low as markets are whipsawed by shifting expectations for monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and worries over global economic growth.

Ellington Management Group’s chief executive officer and mortgage expert Michael Vranos says investors should be selective about debt exposed to consumers, and look at opportunities in structured credit including collateralized loan obligations

High-grade bond sales were on track to finish the week below syndicate estimates for the fourth time in the past five weeks

US junk bonds headed toward a weekly loss, hit by Wednesday’s report that inflation surged to another four-decade high. The week-to-date loss was 0.28%, fueled by a retreat on Thursday that pushed yields near 8.68%

For the weekly Credit Brief, click here

For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

EMEA

Holders of the riskiest bank debt could see their investment assumptions scrambled in the next four months with some lenders expected to violate a bond-market convention and skip their call options due to the exorbitant cost of replacing old notes.

Volatility triggered by global recession fears is shutting the door to debt deals in what could be the slowest July for European corporate issuance on record. Sales from the region’s non-financial firms have reached just 1.97 billion euros ($1.98 billion) this month, well short of historic July levels

PepsiCo was the sole issuer in the market on Friday, following its US sale with a GBP600m dual tranche offering

The last issuer to tap the sterling market was McDonald’s in late May

Asia

Offshore bond offerings in Asia fell again this week amid signs that borrowing costs may rise more sharply than expected as central banks around the world step up their efforts to combat inflation.

Primary issuance of US currency notes in the region dropped to around $900 million from $2.5 billion last week, according to Bloomberg-compiled data

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. got bondholder approval to extend its offshore notes, allowing the Chinese residential builder and luxury-hotel owner to further push out debt payments

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.