(Bloomberg) -- Spanish lender Bankinter SA is planning to enter Ireland’s banking market, a move that would make it the first non-Irish bank to return to a landscape which was decimated in the aftermath of the global financial crash.

The lender is taking the first legal and regulatory steps to set up a branch in Ireland, establishing Avant Money as its Irish banking branch, according to a statement Friday. The strategy will allow the company to offer a “wider range” of products and services to the Irish market in the future, it added. Avant Money currently offers mortgages, credit cards and personal loans to Irish customers having launched its mortgage business in 2020.

It is the first traditional overseas lender to move to enter the Irish market since Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland both made the decision to wind down their business in the country in 2021.

Ireland only had three retail banks as others had left during the financial crisis. However, the small European country has been touted as the poster child for recovering from the crash: it is on its way to being repaid the bailout money borrowed by banks, for example.

The government is also considering removing the crisis-era bonus cap for AIB Group Plc and wants sell down its stake in the lender further, McGrath said, signifying that the banking landscape is normalizing.

The new entrant plans to acquire the entire shareholding of Avant Money which was previously held by Bankinter’s subsidiary, Bankinter Consumer Finance. As a result, Bankinter will be the sole shareholder of the company in Ireland, the company said in the statement. It will also establish a branch of the bank in Ireland with plans to expand, initially, into the deposit market.

“Today’s announcement is significant for the Irish banking market, and is very welcome news for households, businesses and consumers, who are the real winners from increased competition,” McGrath said in a statement.

