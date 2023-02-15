(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried and his father Joseph received subpoenas as part of the FTX group bankruptcy, as did Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, court filings showed Tuesday.

The subpoenas direct Joseph Bankman, Ellison, Wang and Singh or their representatives to provide a range of documents on Feb. 16, while the date for Bankman-Fried is Feb. 17.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to allegations of a years-long fraud at crypto exchange FTX. Among the accusations is that he allowed customer funds to be used for trading at affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research and for personal expenses.

Former Alameda Chief Executive Officer Ellison and FTX co-founder Wang have both admitted to fraud and are cooperating with federal prosecutors. Singh, who oversaw engineering at FTX, hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing and has worked with authorities, according to court records and people familiar with the matter.

An array of documents were demanded in the subpoenas, such as those related to an aborted pre-bankruptcy takeover offer for FTX from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. Communications between FTX senior management and evidence to backup tweets, some now deleted, were also requested.

Bankman-Fried is on bail and living with his law professor parents in Palo Alto, California as he awaits trial.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger.

