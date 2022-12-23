(Bloomberg) -- US District Judge Ronnie Abrams recused herself from the Samuel Bankman-Fried case, saying her husband is a partner at a law firm that advised the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

The law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, represented parties that may be adverse to FTX and Bankman-Fried in other proceedings, or potential proceedings, the judge wrote in an order Friday.

“My husband has had no involvement in any of these representations,” Abrams said. “These matters are confidential and their substance is unknown to the court. Nonetheless, to avoid any possible conflict, or the appearance of one, the court hereby recuses itself from this action.”

Another judge will be appointed to take over the case, which also includes Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, two Bankman-Fried associates who pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating with prosecutors.

The collapse of FTX has drawn a slew of law firms, with Sullivan & Cromwell receiving a $12 million retainer from an FTX-controlled company shortly before the exchange’s Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing. Quinn Emanuel is also working as special counsel for FTX and its board of directors in a litigation capacity, looking for legal claims the bankruptcy estate might be able to bring.

Bankman-Fried was extradited this week to the US and faces criminal charges stemming from his company’s collapse.

