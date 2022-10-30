Bankman-Fried May Get $100 Million From Musk’s Twitter Buy: The Block

(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried may receive up to $100 million from Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, The Block reported.

The chief executive officer of crypto exchange FTX owned about $50 million to $100 million worth of Twitter stock before the acquisition closed last week, The Block reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

FTX declined to comment to The Block, while Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk paid $44 billion in the take-private deal, which would put Bankman-Fried’s stake in Twitter at around 0.1% to 0.2%, The Block reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.