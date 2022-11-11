(Bloomberg) -- With Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire on the brink of utter collapse, the lofty promises he made about becoming an influential up-and-coming player in the world of philanthropy suddenly carry little weight.

That reality has hit the FTX Foundation, where its Future Fund team resigned.

“We are devastated to say that it looks likely that there are many committed grants that the Future Fund will be unable to honor,” the team wrote in a post on the EA Forum, a community for members of the philanthropic movement known as effective altruism. “We are so sorry that it has come to this. We are no longer employed by the Future Fund, but, in our personal capacities, we are exploring ways to help with this awful situation.”

The five people who signed the post, including William MacAskill, who co-founded the effective altruism movement to which Bankman-Fried subscribes, added that they have “fundamental questions about the legitimacy and integrity of the business operations” that funded the foundation.

The idea behind effective altruism is to try to have the greatest impact by carefully spending money to solve problems. Bankman-Fried, 30, embarked this year on bailouts of flailing crypto projects including Celsius and Voyager Digital. Another one, BlockFi, is now halting withdrawals due to “a lack of clarity” about the status of its onetime savior’s empire.

It’s just another way in which the rapid downfall of Bankman-Fried is reverberating around the globe. He’s being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for potential violations of securities rules, while his major assets have become worthless. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which at the start of this week estimated Bankman-Fried’s net worth at $15.6 billion, now considers him to have no material wealth.

The crypto luminary nicknamed SBF had big plans: the vast majority of his roughly $20 billion fortune would be dedicated to charity. He has been on philanthropic boards, funded advocacy groups and journalism nonprofits and earlier this year signed the Giving Pledge, a promise to send the majority of his wealth to charity in his lifetime or will.

His letter for the Giving Pledge is just four sentences: “A while ago I became convinced that our duty was to do the most we could for the long run aggregate utility of the world,” it begins. “In the end, it’s the work my friends and colleagues at foundations do that matters the most. A more just world would shine a brighter light on them. In this world, I’m honored to be able to support their work.”

Or, put even more succinctly to Bloomberg Markets earlier this year: “I don’t want a yacht.”

The comments were seen by politicians and philanthropists as a breath of fresh air for someone who became so rich so fast.

Effective Altruism

Before his downfall, Bankman-Fried focused his charitable endeavors on effective altruism. He has sat on the board of the Centre for Effective Altruism and Animal Charity Evaluators, a nonprofit that uses effective altruism for animal welfare.

The philosophical movement, which Elon Musk has also joined recently, is what Bankman-Fried said he’d be funding with his billions of dollars -- and crypto.

Bankman-Fried told Markets that he gave away $50 million last year, including to pandemic relief in India and initiatives to fight climate change. This year he said he would donate at least a few hundred million dollars, and as much as $1 billion.

It’s unclear whether that ever happened.

Bankman-Fried had barely gotten started on his charitable career. As of earlier this year, he donated less to charity than his firm spent on naming rights for the Miami Heat’s arena (cost: a net $90 million over 19 years) and airing a Super Bowl ad with comedian Larry David portraying a curmudgeonly crypto skeptic (an estimated $30 million).

Now, Miami-Dade County is worried about the firm’s ability to pay, just a month after the FTX logo was placed on the arena’s roof.

FTX established the FTX Foundation, primarily supported by Bankman-Fried, its website says. The EA Forum had a disclosure on its posts about Bankman-Fried even before the Future Fund team resigned.

“It was announced this week that FTX.com, Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange, is facing a severe financial crisis,” it said. “The team is concerned for FTX’s individual depositors, who are facing the possibility of severe hardship, as well as about the situation as a whole.”

In tweets Thursday, Bankman-Fried apologized: “I f---ed up.”

--With assistance from Zeke Faux.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.