(Bloomberg) -- The fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been reassigned to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan after the original judge on the case recused herself over a potential conflict of interest.

US District Judge Ronnie Abrams was originally assigned but stepped down on Friday because her husband is a partner at New York law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, which she said was advising parties possibly adverse to FTX and Bankman-Fried in the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy proceeding.

Kaplan was appointed to the Manhattan federal bench by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Bankman-Fried, who was granted bail in his first New York court appearance last week, is scheduled to appear before Kaplan on Jan. 3.

