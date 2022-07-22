(Bloomberg) -- Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is proposing a restructuring deal to Voyager Digital LLC with the goal of attracting customers from the bankrupt digital-asset platform.

Under a two-way proposal announced Friday, Alameda, Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, would buy all Voyager digital assets and digital asset loans, other than loans to Three Arrows Capital, in cash at market value. Meanwhile, FTX, his crypto exchange, will offer customers of Voyager an option to receive their share of claims by opening a new account at FTX.

The offer is currently non-binding and has not been accepted by Voyager. A spokesperson for Voyager declined to comment.

“Voyager’s customers did not choose to be bankruptcy investors holding unsecured claims,” said Bankman-Fried, chief executive of FTX. “The goal of our joint proposal is to help establish a better way to resolve an insolvent crypto business -- a way that allows customers to obtain early liquidity and reclaim a portion of their assets without forcing them to speculate on bankruptcy outcomes and take one-sided risks.”

Any customer that does not wish to sign up with FTX would continue to retain all of their rights and claims in the bankruptcy proceedings, but would not receive early access to a distribution on their claim via FTX, according to the proposal.

Earlier this month, Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weeks after getting a credit line from Alameda Research. As part of the proposal, Alameda will write off its own $75 million loan claim.

