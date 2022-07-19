Bankman-Fried Says Customers Should Get Deposits Back in Crypto Bailout

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s remarks at the Bloomberg Crypto Summit in New York Tuesday. Terminal users can click here for the TOPLive blog.

In bailing out crypto companies, Bankman-Fried said he wanted to make sure customers got their deposits back. “We need to be a good, constructive actor in this space,” he said about his efforts to avert a crypto contagion.

Some companies Bankman-Fried talked about bailouts with didn’t know or couldn’t provide numbers on their own balance sheets, he said.

On Three Arrows Capital, the crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried said “their trading was probably more like punting than arbitrage making.” It’s not that their positions were illiquid, they just lost their money, he said.

While volatility can be good for exchanges in the short term, stability and a healthy ecosystem is what benefits the players in the long term, he said.

FTX keeps its treasury in dollars, he said. It also doesn’t let its users’ accounts to go negative, exercising prudent risk management.

