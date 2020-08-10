(Bloomberg) -- Sur La Table Inc., the bankrupt upscale cookware chain, sold for almost $90 million and a promise to keep a least 50 stores open, according to court papers.

SLT Lending SPV Inc. and SLT IP Holdings LP topped an opening bid from affiliates of Fortress Investment Group at auction last week, Sur La Table’s junior creditors said in court papers. The owner of the winning bidder wasn’t disclosed in the filings, and a representative for Sur La Table didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sur La Table, known for its in-store cooking classes and pricey kitchenware, shut its stores as Covid-19 gripped the U.S., then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. The company was headed toward a full-blown liquidation until Fortress stepped in with a so-called stalking horse offer, which sets the floor for further bids, a lawyer for the company said previously.

The retailer, founded in 1972, had 121 stores across the U.S. when it filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement at the time. The sale still needs bankruptcy court approval. A successful sale of the chain would save some 2,000 jobs, the company said in previous court papers.

The case is SLT Holdco Inc., 20-18368, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (Trenton).

