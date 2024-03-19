(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Endo International won court approval on a Chapter 11 exit plan that cuts debt, settles government claims and resolves thousands of lawsuits accusing the company of helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.

Judge James L. Garrity Jr. said Tuesday he’ll approve Endo’s restructuring plan and related opioid pacts, a ruling that will effectively end the company’s bankruptcy, which began in August 2022. Endo will be taken over by its lenders and said in December it anticipates exiting Chapter 11 in the second quarter of 2024.

The plan will cut about $5.5 billion in debt upon Endo’s emergence from Chapter 11. A company lawyer said Tuesday the restructuring plan received near unanimous support from creditors and will save thousands of jobs.

Court approval of Endo’s plan comes weeks after the company agreed to pay the US government as much as $465 million over the next decade to settle criminal and civil claims over its sales and marketing of its opioid drug, Opana ER, which it withdrew from the market in 2017. The government deal also resolves additional tax and health care related claims.

Endo is expected to pay individual opioid victims between $89.7 million and $119.7 million as well as $273 million to more than 40 states, according to court documents. A committee representing opioid victims said that before Endo filed bankruptcy, the company also paid about $240 million to states, public entities and an opioid victim with neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition affecting newborns exposed to opioids in the womb.

Endo is at least the fourth major drug manufacturer to settle mass opioid lawsuits in bankruptcy. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP earlier won bankruptcy court approval of a $6 billion settlement with its Sackler family owners, but that deal has been on hold pending a ruling by the US Supreme Court.

Mallinckrodt Plc filed bankruptcy twice in recent years and used Chapter 11 to slash $1 billion from a prior opioid deal. Drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. filed Chapter 11 in 2019 to resolve its opioid liabilities.

The case is Endo International plc, 22-22549, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

