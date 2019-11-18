Bankrupt PG&E Has Half of the Financing That It Had Last Month

(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt utility giant PG&E Corp. said it now has $7.4 billion in commitments from investors willing to help finance its restructuring plan, roughly half of what it had last month.

The power company, California’s largest, replaced its previous agreements with new ones over the weekend and is planning to raise another $4.6 billion by Dec. 6, it said in a filing Monday.

The disclosure signals PG&E may be struggling to line up financing as it works to emerge from the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The company has been trying for months to develop a plan that would appease shareholders, creditors and the victims of wildfires that its power lines ignited. It was forced into Chapter 11 in January after its equipment sparked blazes that devastated Northern California in 2017 and 2018, saddling it with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities.

Several of PG&E’s previous backers are missing from the new list, including multiple Fidelity funds, Soros Fund Management LLC and the D.E. Shaw Galvanic Portfolio. PG&E had more than 100 commitments last month. Now it has just over 20.

Some of the original backstop lenders “are obviously not on board with this new version of the backstop commitment,” Kit Konolige, a utilities analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview. “Roughly half of that commitment is not there.”

‘On Track’

For its part, PG&E said that, with the financial backing, it believes the company remains “on track” in getting a restructuring plan confirmed before a June 30, 2020, deadline set by California lawmakers. The utility said it’s still “engaged in constructive discussions” with wildfire victims.

The company’s shares were down 5.1% at $7.04 at 12:44 p.m. in New York.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened a government takeover of PG&E should the company fail to come up with a viable restructuring plan soon, and the judge overseeing the utility’s bankruptcy has ordered stakeholders to negotiate an agreement. A settlement with fire victims will be crucial to getting a deal done.

While the new financing is less than the $14 billion PG&E previously had, the company has drafted language in the new agreements that may make it more difficult for investors to walk away.

The $12 billion in financing that PG&E is looking to raise is $2 billion less than its previous target. The company said it now expects to use some tax savings related to wildfire claims payments to help fund its reorganization plan, reducing the amount of backstop commitments it needs.

