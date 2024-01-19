(Bloomberg) -- Banking sector analyst Dick Bove is retiring at age 83, after a career that spanned more than five decades and several bouts of industry turmoil.

The Wall Street veteran’s departure from Odeon Capital was effective Friday, he said in a call from Lutz, Florida. The analyst — once dubbed a “maverick stock picker” and the “dean of banking analysts” — most recently covered major US banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

“It was the greatest job ever. I loved every minute of it, because it was so much fun,” Bove said by phone. “The world keeps changing, the industry keeps changing.”

Bove joined Odeon Capital in 2019 after a litany of prior roles at firms including Raymond James Financial and Rafferty Capital. Odeon Capital co-founder Mathew Van Alstyne confirmed in a message that Bove’s departure was effective Friday and declined to comment further.

Bove is leaving the industry to spend more time with his wife, and said he would consider taking on consulting projects at a future time.

Road Ahead

Bove’s attention-getting comments about banks were often unambiguous and sometimes moved the stocks. Like other analysts, occasionally his calls were wrong, which Bove acknowledged — most recently walking back a month-old upgrade for Bank of America Corp. after rethinking the impact of interest rates.

As with many of the big-bank chief executives he covered, Bove was skeptical of new regulations, even those passed after the meltdown of 2008 that left some of the largest financial companies on the brink of failure.

He denounced the seminal Dodd-Frank banking reform act after it was enacted in 2010 as the product of “mass hysteria” that would hurt US consumers by cutting services and making them less affordable.

He’s also been outspoken on housing-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Just Thursday, he penned a note saying it’s clear that shares of the government-sponsored enterprises are tied to Donald Trump’s reelection chances. The movement in the stocks has always been about politics, he emphasized.

“At any rate, the game appears to be on again,” he wrote.

For the banking industry, he sees a “very tough” year ahead, he said on Friday.

“Banking is undergoing a massive change at the moment,” he said, adding he thinks government regulators want to shrink American banks. “I’m not sure exactly how the major banks are going to deal with it.”

In 2013, Bove turned his pro-bank attitude into a book-length defense of too-big-to-fail lenders titled “Guardians of Prosperity: Why America Needs Big Banks.” The financial crisis wasn’t the fault of reckless financiers, according to Bove. “They are prized Americans,” he wrote in the book’s dedication.

Some of those CEOs won Bove’s praise, while others received unsparing criticism. Bove defended Ken Lewis, BofA’s chief executive during the financial crisis years, whose tenure left the bank needing a massive bailout and ended with Lewis leaving amid pressure from regulators. Bove called it a “vendetta” against Lewis in 2009 and said “someone with authority should get him to change his mind” about quitting.

By contrast, Bove called out Wells Fargo & Co.’s Richard Kovacevich in 2008 for staying on too long past the mandatory retirement age, and cited a “deep weakness” in management at the bank.

“Leaders who stay on too long lose their bearings because no one will fight with them,” Bove wrote. “Their thinking becomes too rigid and they cannot change with the times — when that is appropriate.”

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

(Updates throughout to add additional context and Odeon response.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.