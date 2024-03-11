(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co. is facing resistance from the nation’s two largest banks on a new HK$4.5 billion ($575 million) offshore loan, according to people familiar with the matter, in a major test of state support for the cash-strapped real-estate giant.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp. had yet to sign off on the syndicated loan as of last week even as smaller rival Bank of China Ltd. has internally approved its own HK$1.5 billion portion, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

ICBC and Construction Bank have asked Vanke to provide sufficient collateral to back the new loan but the developer was unwilling to do so, one of the people said. Without collateral or other forms of credit enhancement, the lenders would need clearing from regulators to proceed, the person added.

Vanke didn’t immediately offer comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. The three banks didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state banks’ diverging views on the loan in question, with proceeds earmarked for repaying two offshore notes due in the second quarter, underscores the challenge for Vanke as it struggles to ease concerns over its debt-servicing ability. While banks have been encouraged by Beijing to provide support for developers, some lenders have been hesitant to do so without sufficient protection against losses or assurances that they won’t be blamed if loans go bad.

Vanke’s liquidity stress has become the latest flashpoint for the industry’s crisis as it was previously seen as a more resilient company given its state backing and investment-grade credit rating.

Credit research firm Reorg reported Thursday that Vanke is negotiating with banks on terms of a HK$4.5 billion offshore syndicated loan, and lead bank Bank of China Hong Kong has “internal approvals” for a HK$1.5 billion commitment.

Separately, Debtwire reported Thursday that three large Chinese insurance companies have agreed, at least in principle, to defer the exercise of put options on Vanke’s debt investment products and/or have agreed to extend the maturity date on these investments.

Vanke shares have jumped following the reports and news that it readied $646.85 million for repaying the outstanding principal and interest amount for medium-term notes. A rally in its dollar bonds stalled Monday.

Vanke had about 1.7 trillion yuan ($236 billion) of assets and 1.3 trillion yuan of liabilities as of mid-2023, according to its interim report.

