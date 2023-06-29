(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher with banks outperforming after Wall Street peers passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test. Real estate shares fell.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1% by the close in London. Banks were the biggest sector contributors to gains, while autos and retailers also outperformed as Renault SA raised its outlook citing strong sales momentum from some new models, and Hennes & Mauritz AB reported a second-quarter profit beat. The Swedish fast-fashion retailer’s shares surged 18%.

UK water stocks including Severn Trent Plc and Pennon Group Plc fell as traders focused on a debt crisis at the country’s biggest supplier, Thames Water.

European equities have been stuck in a range recently, with the rally capped by worries about an economic slowdown as central banks drive home the message that rates will stay higher for longer.

At a conference in Sintra, Portugal, on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey all said they had a ways to go in reining in too-high inflation as the global economy and price pressures have so far proved surprisingly resilient.

It’s likely that a recession will be postponed once more, says Frederic Leroux, a member of the strategic investment committee at Carmignac Gestion. “The strength of the US economy means that we are going to have at least two more rate hikes from the Fed and the effects will definitely be felt by the economy. So the more we spend time waiting for the recession, the more certain this prospect becomes,” he added, speaking on Bloomberg TV.

READ: Powell Says Two or More Hikes Likely Needed to Cool Inflation

While inflation slowed in Spain, it re-accelerated in Germany, evidence of uneven progress that’s keeping the European Central Bank focused on further monetary tightening.

Over in Sweden, Riksbank hiked borrowing costs and pledged accelerated bond sales, a response to stubborn inflation and a weak currency while seeking to limit fallout on a vulnerable real estate sector.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

