(Bloomberg) -- Most large South Korean banks plan to set up night shifts when won trading hours are extended this year, bringing back a relic from the 1990s that had disappeared due to changes in working conditions.

Shinhan Bank started rostering traders to work nights in September, while Korea Development Bank, Woori Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea and NongHyup Bank have all taken steps toward doing the same. Suhyup Bank is planning to add more staff without specifying whether or not they will work at night.

“We are analyzing our middle and back offices along with IT and other related departments and preparing for any risks that may emerge in the first stages of the FX market reform,” Industrial Bank said in a statement released in response to a Bloomberg query.

Korea’s onshore dollar-won currency market is currently open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Seoul time. The close will be set back until 2 a.m. the following morning starting from the second half of 2024, the government said early in 2023. The first tests will be held in February, the Seoul Foreign Exchange Committee announced Dec. 21.

The lengthening of won trading hours is part of Korea’s bid to improve access and boost the case for its equities to be included in MSCI’s developed-market stock index. The authorities said in February they ultimately want the won to trade 24 hours.

Asian Crisis

Many Korean banks operated nights shifts up until the early 2000s with staff making foreign-exchange margin trades and catering for demand from local companies. Then came the Asian financial crisis beginning in 1997.

“Swings between losses and gains became too big, and the act of trading itself became difficult as we went through the financial crisis,” said EJ Ethan Seo, head of global markets at BNP Paribas in Seoul. “When I started trading in 2002, night desks were nearly gone.”

Increasing calls for a better work-and-life balance also made it difficult for companies to enforce extended working hours. In 2018, the government placed a 52-hour cap on weekly working hours to curtail an overworking culture that’s been blamed for problems such as stalled productivity and a low birth rate.

Not all major banks plan to reintroduce shifts. Two of the larger ones — KB Kookmin Bank and Hana Financial Group Inc. — are instead relocating staff to London and/or New York to cater for the extended won trading hours.

Traders in other Asia Pacific countries such as Australia and Japan whose currencies trade around the clock, typically hand over their books to their European counterparts before late hours start.

Mizuho Bank’s Ltd.’s Tokyo team takes over trading operations from around 7 a.m. local time from New York and hands them over to London around 5 p.m., but it doesn’t mean the day’s work is completely over then, said Hideaki Minami, vice president for the global foreign-exchange trading team in Tokyo. “We don’t close our proprietary trading positions at the end of the day and the market keeps moving, so we still keep watching the market, selling and buying at night too.”

Union Concerns

Korean labor groups have their own concerns about banks’ plans to reintroduce night shifts.

“It is unprecedented to have traders work till 2 a.m., but we will utilize flexible working hours for now,” said Cheong Jeong, senior vice president of Korea Development Bank’s labor union. “Whether we’ll need more staff will be decided after the reforms take place and we get an idea of the exact trading volume.”

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv and Masaki Kondo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.