(Bloomberg) -- Economists are rushing to revise their forecasts for the path of euro-area interest rates, but disagree over how fast and far the European Central Bank will ultimately increase borrowing costs.

The ECB on Thursday committed to start raising its deposit rate from -0.5% in July and signaled a willingness to turn more aggressive if the outlook for inflation doesn’t improve.

Here is a rundown of what major banks now predict:

Credit Suisse Group AG

A 25 basis-point increase in July followed by double that amount in September and 75 basis points over the fourth quarter. The rate to reach 2% by end-2023

Deutsche Bank AG

A 25 basis-point increase in July followed by 50 basis-point hikes in September and October and 25 again in December. A terminal rate of 2% to be reached in June 2023 via 25 basis-point hikes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Liftoff with 25 basis points followed by 50 in September and October before another 25 basis-point move in December. Three more increases of that amount in 2023 to a terminal rate of 1.75%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A 25 basis-point hike in July and then 50 in September, with additional quarter-point increases in October and December and the risk of more aggression

Barclays Plc

Now expects the deposit rate to rise by 25 basis points in July, 50 in September and 25 in October. The ECB will ultimately stop with a deposit rate at 0.5%

