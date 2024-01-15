(Bloomberg) -- Banks’ long-standing sway over a pivotal role in the selling of UK government bonds is under threat from the prospect of other financial firms entering the space, Britain’s debt office head said.

Robert Stheeman, the outgoing chief executive of the UK’s Debt Management Office, said that while it’s hard to envisage that banks would entirely lose their central role as so-called primary dealers — industry parlance for the institutions that buy debt directly from the government — they could well see it “diminish.”

“Their monopoly, for want of a better word, on primary dealerships might not be as strong as it once was,” Stheeman said in an interview. “It may not evolve this way, but do I see in the future a world in which other entrants may come into this market? To me that seems a genuine possibility.”

The future of banks in this business has come under renewed scrutiny since a report late last year that electronic market-making giant Citadel Securities plans to start making markets in European sovereign bonds. While many market makers are not primary dealers, the move fueled speculation about the growing role of non-banks in government-bond trading.

Stheeman’s comments come at a time when banks themselves see reduced appeal in primary dealing, a role that essentially involves buying bonds from governments, holding the securities and ensuring secondary-market liquidity. Rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis made it costlier for lenders to hold securities on their balance sheets, while trading margins have also fallen.

That’s led to several banks ditching their primary dealerships in Europe, and the average number of these key institutions are near historic lows in many countries, according to data compiled by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe.

In the UK, those undertaking this specialist role are known as Gilt-edged Market Makers; there are now 17, down from a peak of 21 over a decade ago. Still, their ranks will expand with Bank of Montreal London Branch becoming a GEMM for retail investors from Monday.

Stheeman, who will step down this year, after 21 years at the helm of the DMO, acknowledged that risk capital is less abundant than it was before the crisis.

“Traditionally, risk capital and position taking has always come from the banking sector. In the future, it will probably come very largely from the banking sector, but may not be exclusively,” he added.

He doubts hedge funds would want to take on formal market-maker roles due to strict obligations the DMO would impose on them, albeit in return for certain privileges. However, he said their presence has boosted liquidity in government bond markets.

“Their view on the market might not always suit me,” Stheeman said. “But if their view happens to be a contrarian one to where a large part of the market is, that provides a very important feature in terms of helping to balancing demand and supply.”

