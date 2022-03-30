(Bloomberg) -- Global equity underwriting fees could sink by more than 50% this year if high market volatility persists, according to analytics firm Coalition Greenwich.

“There’s no doubt equity capital markets revenue will decline this year; the debate is by how much,” said Eric Li, head of transaction banking at Coalition Greenwich. The base case is for a dip of more than 30%, but the slump could go beyond 50% in a more bearish scenario, he said.

Worries about rising inflation and tighter monetary policy weighed on listing activity at the start of 2022. Volatility in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month extinguished any remaining risk appetite, putting initial public offerings around the world in a holding pattern until sentiment improves.

IPOs have crashed down to earth from 2021’s record high, with global deal volume tumbling 70% from this time last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Listings are the most lucrative of all equity transactions, with lead banks usually raking in millions of dollars in exchange for crafting a public investor base.

The sharp decline in revenue has already prompted Switzerland’s UBS Group AG to start laying off equity capital markets bankers, Bloomberg New reported Friday. U.K. broker Peel Hunt Plc warned last month its profit will come in below expectations as a slew of delayed deals hurt revenue.

“Last year was a peak year for ECM fees,” so a drop in 2022 was expected, said Andreas Bernstorff, head of European ECM at BNP Paribas SA, adding that the first quarter will likely account for the worst of the declines.

To be sure, there’s hope a recovery in the market will cushion the blow. IPOs are expected to pick up from the summer, with a number of high-profile listings from the likes of EQT AB’s skin-care business Galderma, Eni SpA’s Plenitude and Volkswagen AG’s Porsche in the works for this year.

Some of the damage has already been done. Even in Li’s bullish scenario, the dismal listings market early on in the year will translate to a drop of about 15% for equity transaction fees for 2022.

