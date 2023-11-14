(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top financial watchdog warned that lenders will be able to circumvent regulatory scrutiny of their crypto businesses unless lawmakers expand the definition of what makes up a bank.

Global regulators set standards late last year for the amount of capital lenders have to set aside for crypto exposures, as well as caps on certain riskier holdings. Yet the rules risk being “ineffective” if banks don’t have to consolidate crypto asset service providers that they own, Andrea Enria, who leads the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Board, said on Tuesday in Venice.

“Modifying the definition of financial institution needs to be considered as a matter of urgency,” Enria said. “As things stand at the moment, we consider it very difficult to include in the scope of prudential consolidation a subsidiary of a credit institution established as a crypto-asset service provider.”

Enria’s call comes as the European Parliament and national governments are putting the finishing touches on a wider package of banking regulations. The 62 year-old, whose tough stance has prompted repeated criticism from lenders, said recent turmoil in crypto markets and cases of “egregious fraud” make a strong case for taking a tougher regulatory approach.

While the crypto sector is still relatively small, further growth outside of the purview of regulators “could eventually give rise to wider financial stability concerns,” especially as regards links to banks, Enria said. “I am also particularly concerned about the potential for criminal activity within the sector, with serious risks of money laundering and terrorism financing.”

The Italian, who is set to step down at the end of the year, also called for “clear rules” on the relationship between crypto and traditional financial companies. That should include determining when crypto firms cross the threshold into banking, as well as changes to licensing procedures, he said.

While the standards for crypto exposures set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision last year aren’t yet legally-binding in Europe, the ECB expects banks to already take them into account in their planning, he said.

--With assistance from Emily Nicolle.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.