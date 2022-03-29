(Bloomberg) --

Buyout activity is picking up pace in Europe, but a number of banks are taking a cautious approach to new risk, looking for higher pricing, more flex protection and in some instances fuller fees on junk-rated debt underwrites against a backdrop of heightened volatility, inflation and rising rates.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine felled a positive start to the year by all but shutting Europe’s high-yield bond and leveraged-loan market, leaving banks sitting on $37 billion of existing underwrites they have so far been unable to sell down.

The assumption is that banks will attempt to sell a lot of that following the Easter holiday weekend in mid-April, but an increase in potential M&A deals means many have also been asked to commit to new debt financings.

Some M&A situations are drawing to a conclusion including KKR & Co. nearing a deal for Spanish fertility clinic chain Ivirma Global and Carlyle Group Inc. and PAI Partners’ acquisition of women’s health business Theramex. Other processes are still in progress for the U.K’s drugstore chain Boots and Telecom Italia.

To win a bid, a buyer has to have committed debt financing in place. In an unusual scenario, but one that will become increasingly common, KKR has committed debt financing from both private credit and banks for Ivirma.

Dual-Track Financing

Sponsors are increasingly conducting dual-track financing between direct lenders and banks, with private credit stepping in to fill a void as banks err on the side of caution amid this year’s volatility.

A decision is expected in the next couple of weeks on which financing route KKR opts for, but a lot of it will come down to price.

Pricing is around 50-100 basis points wider than at the start of the year in Europe’s leveraged loan market. Whereas a B2-rated loan could expect to pay 375 basis points over Euribor in January, it has widened out now to anywhere between 425-475. The original issue discount, or OID, has also widened from 99.5 to anywhere from 98 upwards.

Banks will also be expecting more flex protection on new underwrites, at around 150 basis points, instead of a typical 125. Banks could also want fuller fees than a typical 1.75% on a leveraged loan underwrite.

Yields on single B euro bonds have also increased to 5.8% compared with 3.7% in January, according to Bloomberg Data.

Bank Underwriting

Banks may also want to reduce the proportion of an underwrite they take. Whereas at the start of the year they may have been willing to underwrite 100% of the risk, that could reduce to 50% or less, with bank groups expected to increase as a result.

“In the past, given the competitiveness of the European market, banks would take on a decent proportion of the risk,” said Michael Curtis head of private credit strategies at Fidelity International. “Now banks could be less willing to take on as much risk and want more built-in protection on flex.”

Private credit on the other hand will seek returns of a minimum 500 basis points, making it an attractive proposition for sponsors.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Deutsche Boerse AG and Caixabank SA are among seven issuers offering new deals in the region’s primary market on Tuesday. Sales for the week will reach at least 10.8 billion euros.

The U.K. Debt Management Office plans two gilt syndications next quarter, with a reopening of an existing inflation-linked 2073 gilt the most widely recommended among gilt-edged market makers

Russia has made a $102 million interest payment as the world’s biggest energy exporter continues to service its foreign bonds despite financial isolation after the invasion of Ukraine. The Finance Ministry said it transferred the funds to the National Settlement Depository in Russia, from where the coupon payment on the bonds maturing in 2035 is due to be distributed on to investors

Ethical investors in Russian bonds are facing an extra challenge as the securities fall short of their own ESG credentials, prompting a debate about the industry’s standards

Asia

Deal flow in Asia’s primary dollar bond market remained thin Tuesday, with just one issuer marketing new debt as borrowing costs rise further amid concerns about aggressive U.S. monetary tightening.

Developer Sunac China is in focus after warning it won’t issue 2021 financial results by March 31. The workload and time required for the unfinished parts of the financial statements to be prepared were among the reasons cited for the delay

In India, at least eight issuers offered bonds on Tuesday, with a deal from Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. poised to be the day’s biggest

Americas

High-grade corporate issuance has topped $200 billion in March, the fourth month on record where supply has reached that milestone. At least two deals are in the market on Tuesday, with CPPIB Capital and Nordic Investment Bank set to price deals.

This month’s supply is 48% above $135 billion consensus estimates, with three more potentially active sessions as the specter of rising funding costs and war-induced uncertainty incentivizes borrowers to accelerate funding plans

Credit investors are the most negative on junk bonds since 2008 amid growing concern about inflation, geopolitics and the economic outlook, according to a survey by Bank of America Corp. Some 70% of high-yield investors surveyed by BofA last week predicted a bigger risk premium for the asset class over the next three months, the most since the global financial crisis

